Bella Hadid shares 1939 photo of 'Palestine' soccer team entirely made of Jewish players

Joseph Wulfsohn
Supermodel Bella Hadid raised eyebrows on social media for celebrating an old photo featuring the "Palestine" soccer team.

Hadid, a pro-Palestinian activist who had been outspoken in recent weeks amid the conflict between Israel and Gaza, posted an image on Instagram captioned "Palestine Vs. Austria 1939" featuring two soccer players from opposing teams shaking hands on the field.

"So cool," Hadid wrote in her Instagram story with a heart emoji.

Well, it turns out that all the players on the "Palestine" team were actually Jewish.

"Bella Hadid posts a pic of the all Jewish football team in Mandatory Palestine. The stupidity is unbelievable!" Jerusalem Post columnist Emily Schrader reacted on Monday.

Israeli journalist Yoseph Haddad explained that the team was "representing the British Mandate" instead of the Palestinian state and pointed out the Hebrew that was written on their jerseys.

"I'm not sure what she's trying to say… but on this, you can say ‘When you have no brain, you have no worries,’" Haddad said.

Last month, Hadid was called out by "Real Time" host Bill Maher for chanting, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," a slogan that has long been interpreted as the elimination of the Jewish state.

"As far as Gaza goes, it's amazing to me that the progressives think that they're being progressive by taking that side of it, the Bella Hadids of the world, these influencers," Maher said during a panel discussion. "I just want to say in February of this year, a Hamas court ruled that an unmarried woman cannot travel in Gaza without the permission of a male guardian. Really? That's where the progressives are? Bella Hadid and her friends would run screaming to Tel Aviv if they had to live in Gaza for one day."

