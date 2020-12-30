Bella Hadid's 10 best style moments of 2020

Bella Hadid outside the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2020 in Paris, France. Edward Berthelot/GC Images/Getty

Bella Hadid was photographed at award shows and fashion weeks this year wearing trendy and eye-catching outfits.

The model also kept her streetwear style chic as she was photographed around Paris, Milan, and New York City throughout the year.

Insider rounded up Hadid's 10 most iconic style moments of 2020.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Bella Hadid has been at the top of her style game throughout 2020.

The model has been photographed at various fashion weeks, award shows, and casually walking around the city wearing chic outfits that were bold, trendy, and nostalgic in turn.

Case in point: Her early 2000s-inspired denim top held together by safety pins (pictured above) memorably ticked all three of those boxes.

Now that 2020 has come to an end, Insider has rounded up Hadid's 10 best style moments of the year.

Bella Hadid started the year strong with a blue crop top, matching blue low-rise pants, and a tan oversized coat.

Bella Hadid in a Louis Vuitton outfit. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

On January 16, 2020, Hadid stepped out in Paris, France, to attend a Louis Vuitton fashion show in an early 2000s-inspired look, Insider reporter Amanda Krause wrote.

She brought back two staples from that era — a blue Louis Vuitton crop top and matching blue ultra low-rise pants. She paired them with an oversized tan coat, also containing the LV logo. She accessorized the look with hoop earrings and a metallic necklace.

A week later, also in Paris, France, Hadid threw it back even further in a retro look reminiscent of the 1970s.

Hadid outside the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020, on January 22, 2020, in Paris, France. Edward Berthelot/GC Images/Getty

Hadid wore a denim coat, a denim top, mustard-yellow pants, and a colorful beret. The denim crop top was held together by safety pins. She appeared to be in a good mood, having just walked the Jean Paul Gaultier runway, as she flashed a peace sign to the paparazzi.

Describing this particular look, Krause wrote "Hadid looked like she stepped out of the '70s."

Hadid and fellow model Kendall Jenner wore matching black outfits and leather boots in Milan, Italy, in February during the city's fashion week.

Story continues

Jenner (left), Hadid (right), and Hadid's sister Gigi (center). Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Jenner wore a black minidress with brown boots, while Hadid wore a black mini skirt with a black-and-floral sweater and black leather boots. They both wore black sunglasses.

They were joined by Hadid's older sister, Gigi Hadid, who opted for softer tones and wore a green oversized jacket over a green-and-purple outfit.

Hadid suited up during Paris Fashion Week a few days later in a pinstripe suit.

Hadid leaving the "Royal Monceau" hotel on February 29, 2020, in Paris, France. Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty

Hadid wore a brown pinstriped suit with a white shirt and red tie. The suit's cone bra looked very similar to Madonna's famous Jean Paul Gaultier version from the singer's Blond Ambition tour in 1990.

The model wore dark eye makeup, nude lips, and bold earrings to finish the look.

2020 was a big year for Hadid and denim. The model wore an all-denim outfit while attending a Balenciaga event during Paris Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid attends the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020, in Paris, France. Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Hadid opted for a baggy all-denim outfit that expressed her continued admiration of early 2000s fashion.

Insider reporter Amanda Krause wrote that the oversized Balenciaga denim trench coat retails for almost $2,550.

Hadid brought her all-black aesthetic from Milan to New York City in March as she was photographed in a black crop top and exposed black "thong."

Hadid in NYC. Gotham/Getty Images

Insider reporter Celia Fernandez previously reported that Hadid actually wrapped self-tie fabric straps from her black pants "to create the illusion of an exposed thong."

Hadid continued her crop top streak but switched it up with a white one instead of a black one in July, while introducing a new, important accessory - a face mask.

Hadid is seen wearing a protective face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic on July 2, 2020, in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty

Hadid wore a white crop top with pants that had a vintage 1970s playboy cover printed on them, the Daily Mail reported.

She also had an orange Telfar bag with her. The bags, which are known as "Bushwick Birkins," have only grown in popularity since Hadid was spotted with one and since making it onto "Oprah's Favorite Things" list for 2020.

Hadid matched her white face mask to her pants in September while wearing a green tropical top.

Hadid in NYC in September. Gotham/Getty Images

Hadid paired the look with glasses, a white jacket, and an extremely tiny camel-colored purse.

Hadid wore a black sheer bodysuit to the MTV Video Music Awards in late August.

Hadid at the 2020 MTV VMAs. Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

The sheer black Nensi Dojaka bodysuit, tucked into a pair of black pants and paired with $500 By Far heled sandals with chain-link detailing, earned Hadid a spot on Insider's list of best-dressed celebrities at the VMAs this year.

Hadid stepped out in New York City on a cold November evening in an oversized Coach trench coat and tiny blue sunglasses.

Hadid in SoHo. Gotham/GC Images/Getty

Hadid stepped up her chic streetwear and managed to remain warm in a Coach trench coat. The $2,200 coat — which is currently sold out, according to the Daily Mail — celebrates the work of iconic New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

She paired the look with baggy khaki pants and a black Chanel purse.

Read the original article on Insider