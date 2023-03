TechCrunch

Tesla has cut the prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the U.S., according to the company's website and first reported by Bloomberg. This is the second time this year that Tesla has slashed prices, and it might be a bid to boost sales before the end of the quarter. The latest price cut comes after Tesla drastically slashed prices in January, making it at least the fifth time the automaker has reduced the cost of its vehicles in the past several months.