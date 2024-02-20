Bella Vista ballot item proposes property tax increase to pay for officers’ pensions

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When Bella Vista residents head to the polls, they’ll be responsible for casting ballots for preferential primary candidates and a special election.

If approved, a property tax would be levied that would go towards Bella Vista police officers’ retirement pensions.

“Shall there be levied an ad valorem property tax in the amount of an addition 0.5 mills on the dollar upon the assessed value of the real and personal property in the city of Bella Vista, Arkansas to support Police Officer’s Pensions?” the ballot item states.

Bella Vista voters have varying opinions on whether they will vote for or against the ballot item. Alex and Dorothy Nigro are both planning to vote in favor of the property tax increase.

“Our police officers do a good job,” Alex Nigro said. “I certainly think they need to be rewarded and certainly have a pension.”

Cynthia Maguire said she plans to vote early and is in favor of this proposal. She believes the property tax increase won’t be too costly.

“I understand that it’s only going to be like $20 more a year, which seems like a really small amount for individuals,” Maguire said. “If we all share the load, then we can help support our local officers better.”

Maguire thinks voting “yes” could attract more police officers to the department to account for the growing Northwest Arkansas population.

When Michael Celenze heads to the polls, he’ll have to weigh his options but will ultimately vote “against” in the special election.

“My wife and I are in 100% support of police,” Celenze, whose children are both police chaplains, said. “But, I’m not for anything that’s going to raise our taxes here in Bella Vista. We’re paying too much right now.”

Despite his opposition of this property tax increase, Celenze said supporting police should be each person’s choice.

“I’m already supporting police financially, and I love it,” Celenze said. “Everybody should in their own way; not to be dictated how to do it.”

Early voting begins Tuesday and runs through March 4. For early-voting polling locations and hours, you can head to Benton County’s website.

