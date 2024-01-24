Bella Vista mayor discusses millage increase ballot issue with residents
Bella Vista mayor discusses millage increase ballot issue with residents
Bella Vista mayor discusses millage increase ballot issue with residents
Samsung has mostly played it close to the belt when discussing their robotics ambitions. Sahmyook University this week showcased some of the on-going work the Seoul-based research institute is doing in conjection with Samsung on the robot exosuit front. There aren’t a ton of details surrounding EX1(not to be confused with an old Samsung digital camera by the same name) at the moment, but there are some promising results here.
Netflix just dropped a full trailer for its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The two-minute trailer seems to capture the vibe of the cartoon.
If you’re looking for a better development tool to build your startup (or enterprise) empire — one that's fast, efficient, secure, offers easy debugging, multiple language support, portability, browser compatibility and a whole lot more — you need to know about WebAssembly (aka, “Wasm”). Fun fact: A World Wide Web Consortium (WC3) standard since 2019, Wasm is one of four official web languages, along with HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Don’t miss your chance to learn how Wasm can simplify and increase real-time application performance (and more) in your business.
He tested positive for two banned substances, according to the league.
Torq, a self-described "hyperautomation" cybersecurity startup, today announced that it raised $42 million in an extension to its Series B funding round from investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, GGV Capital, Insight Partners, Greenfield Partners and Evolution Equity Partners. Bringing the company's total raised to $120 million, the new cash will be put toward expanding Torq's platform, including with AI capabilities; international growth; and increasing Torq's sales channel presence, co-founder and CEO Ofer Smadari says.
Some customers have had the rear windscreens blow out of their new Honda HR-Vs. Honda says it's not a safety risk, but will replace them if defective.
TravelPerk, a business travel management platform targeted at SMEs, has raised $104 million in a fresh equity-based round of financing led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. The funding gives TravelPerk a valuation of $1.4 billion, just a fraction over the $1.3 billion valuation the company revealed two years ago when it kicked of its Series D round -- and that marginal increase is a post-money valuation, meaning it has remained flat. "In today’s climate, where startup funding is down by half and valuations are down across the board, this is a healthy and sober valuation," Meir told TechCrunch.
The 2024 presidential primary season continues this week in New Hampshire, where primary voters will cast their ballots on Jan. 23. Here's your guide to everything you should know about the Granite State's primaries, including why President Biden won't appear on the ballot.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Los Angeles Times Lakers beat writer Dan Woike to discuss the weird season the team has had so far, talk about the different options they have on the trade market, and wonder if the Clippers could be gaining turf in L.A.
When the credit was expanded in 2021, the nation's child poverty rate fell by half. When it expired, child poverty doubled.
In almost every conversation so far this week at the World Economic Forum, generative AI has come up. And we got a bit of a framework on how to invest in it from Robert Smith, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners.
Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would not be starters based on the latest round of fan voting.
Are you having a "puppy love cinnamon evening" or a "mom rock post-grunge morning?" Spotify daylist will let you know.
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency said its “Moon Sniper” landed on the moon Friday, but an issue with its power supply has put the mission in jeopardy.
We dive into Samsung's Galaxy AI event and another hands-on round with the Vision Pro.
A more subtle form of flirting is gaining traction on social media.
The stories you need to start your day: Rising cancer rates in younger people, Trump’s ballot battle and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Barber was an Olympic finalist in 2016.
Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan says Apple's Vision Pro and potential generative AI capabilities are a growth catalyst for the company's stock.
Humana (HUM) stock tumbled more than 12% on Thursday after the US health insurer reported an increase in older patients seeking care, which would hurt its fourth quarter results.