Bellaire apartment manager sentenced to jail for obstructing overdose death investigation

Feb. 16—BELLAIRE — The manager of an apartment complex will serve four months in jail, two years probation and lose access to medical marijuana after accepting a plea agreement following an investigation into an overdose death at the property.

Sara Harp, manager of Village Apartments in Bellaire, was sentenced Monday in 13th Circuit Court after she pleaded guilty in early January to a single count of obstructing justice, after police said she used her pass key, stole marijuana and tampered with evidence before calling authorities to report an overdose death.

Three additional felony charges — two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and a larceny count — were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, court records show.

Harp could be released early, 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power said during a sentencing hearing, before listing her terms of probation, which he acknowledged included standard provisions plus an uncommon and perhaps controversial addition.

"I'm going to add one that the Court of Appeals may not like," Power said, before stating the prohibition on Harp possessing a medical marijuana card while on probation.

"They said you can be a medical marijuana user — well, you can't," Power said, apparently referencing a unanimous COA opinion published in 2021. "Because you have been abusing it and that's part of what you stole from the deceased, was marijuana."

Court records show Harp admitted to investigators she used her manager's pass key to access a unit at Village Apartments, once inside found a resident dead of a drug overdose, flushed heroin down the toilet and stole marijuana before calling law enforcement.

Harp in court documents said she was trying to spare the man's reputation, which Power said he did not find credible, then levied the sentence which included jail time and striking access to medical marijuana while Harp is on probation.

Circuit and district courts in Grand Traverse and Antrim counties for years had an informal policy of imposing such denials, COA records state, and the issue is one Power and the higher court grappled with in a previous case.

Story continues

In 2019, Michael Thue of Traverse City was charged with assault and battery in a road rage incident, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in 86th District Court to one year of probation.

The district court said as a condition of Thue's probation, he could not use marijuana, including medical marijuana, even if his use was compliant with the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act, which the state legislature had passed more than a decade prior, in 2008.

In 2020, Thue sought to modify the probation condition, his motion in district court was denied, Thue appealed to 13th Circuit Court, Power denied the appeal and Thue appealed Power's decision to the state court where he prevailed.

A year ago this month, a three-judge panel reversed Power's decision, finding instead that prohibiting use of medical marijuana by a probationer is unenforceable and constitutes a "penalty."

"Because probation is a privilege, the revocation of probation is a penalty or the denial of a privilege," the rule, published Feb. 11, 2021, states. "A court cannot revoke probation upon the use of medical marijuana that otherwise complies with the terms of the MMMA."

The MMMA legalized medical marijuana and established protocols for applying for and obtaining a medical marijuana identification card.

The COA opinion did not address recreational use of marijuana by those on probation, nor did judges weigh in on a related due process rights violation argument, court records show.

Thue's case, however, did not include allegations of marijuana theft, as was asserted by the prosecution in Harp's case.

Power declined comment Tuesday.

It's unclear whether a higher court would view Harp's admitted theft as a mitigating factor, providing justification for the court to impose the probationary restriction.

Harp's attorney Ross Hickman of Traverse City, said he recognized a possible opportunity for Harp to seek to modify that condition of her probation, adding any decision on future court action was for his client, and not him, to make.

"I don't even know if she has a medical marijuana card," Hickman said Monday.

Michael Komorn, a Farmington Hills-based attorney versed in cannabis law and who argued Thue's case in 13th Circuit court and in front of the COA, said he wasn't surprised to hear the probation condition was still being applied.

"The Thue case should have ended this," said Komorn. "But I still get hundreds of calls. It's a hard pill for the court to swallow."

The legal question won't impact Harp's jail sentence, or the requirement she cooperate with law enforcement on what Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter told the court is an ongoing investigation.

"I don't believe these were isolated incidents," Rossiter told Power, of two small drug transactions — acid and a prescription medication, likely Xanax —discussed at Monday's hearing.

"When she found out (law enforcement) had the deceased's phone, her radar went off," Rossiter said. "One of her exact terms to one of the other individuals was, 'We're f---.' She knows what she was doing. She knows what she was involved in."

Hickman had asked the judge for a probation-only sentence; Harp said she regretted her actions, suffered from mental health conditions and was not thinking clearly in March when the prosecutor said the overdose death was reported.

"If I could change it," she said, "I would take it back."