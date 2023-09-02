Bellaire resident charged with six felonies in Fairfield County including attempted murder

FAIRFIELD COUNTY − A Bellaire resident is being charged with six felony counts in the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court.

On Aug. 24, Joseph Tolliver, 42, was indicted on six felony counts including a first-degree felony for attempted murder. The full list of charges against Tolliver include the following.

Count one: attempted murder, first-degree felony

Count two: felonious assault, second-degree felony

Count three: aggravated robbery, first-degree felony

Count four: aggravated robbery, first-degree felony

Count five: domestic violence, third-degree felony

Count six: tampering with evidence, third-degree felony

These charges are in relation to an incident on March 25 in which the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a female victim suffering numerous injuries from a domestic violence incident.

According to the incident report, deputies arrived on scene and based on witness accounts determined that Tolliver was the suspect He was later arrested in response to this incident.

Tolliver has a hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14.

Aaron Burd is a breaking news and government reporter for the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette. Contact him via email at AMBurd@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @AaronMBurd.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Man charged with attempted murder and more in Fairfield County