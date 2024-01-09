Bellaire woman convicted of trafficking in heroin

CAMBRIDGE − A Bellaire woman will spend the next decade in prison after being convicted of trafficking in heroin, a second-degree felony.

Sentencing for Kacie L. Crawford took place Jan. 3 in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court with Judge Daniel Padden.

According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden, Crawford was subject to a traffic stop in May 2023, while the sheriff’s office was conducting a criminal interdiction drug operation on Interstate 77.

During the traffic stop, Crawford allowed detective to search the vehicle. Inside detectives found two baggies of fentanyl located in the center console measuring roughly 11 grams collectively as well as $2,569. After Crawford was arrested, detectives also found 80 grams of fentanyl and 20 grams of black tar heroin in Crawford’s bra, according to the sheriff.

The fentanyl had been in a chunk form and had been considered pure from being cut with other substances. The fentanyl had been so pure that 7 grams of cut could be used per 1 gram of fentanyl, which had been Crawford’s intention to distribute over a pound of cut fentanyl in the area of southeast Ohio, the sheriff said.

According to court records, Crawford was indicted on Sept. 27 with trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony; possession of heroin, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in heroin, also a second-degree felony.

In addition to the mandatory prison sentence, Crawford forfeited the cash discover during the traffic stop.

