‘Belle of the Ball’ making El Paso prom dreams real

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With prom season only a few months away, one local group is making sure El Paso teens are feeling and looking their best for the special night.

Local organization Belle of the Ball has been accepting new and gently used gowns to donate to people who cannot afford a prom dress.

Amelie Perches, president of the group, said: “Our mission is to collect gently used or new prom dresses so girls all over El Paso who may not be able to afford a brand-new one for their prom night can come on the day of the event to pick out whatever dress that they like free of charge.”

Perches said the idea to collect and donate dresses came to the team of Loretto High School sophomores after one of their friends could not afford a homecoming dress.

“We want to tell girls if they can’t afford a dress not to be embarrassed. We’re doing this to help everyone out. Any girls that can’t afford a dress are welcome to come and if anyone would like to donate, we would really appreciate it,” Perches said.

The group is hoping to reach their goal of receiving 300 donated dresses before the event that’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 at Ella Blu Boutique.

Before then, the community is encouraged to donate gowns by dropping them off at Ella Blu Boutique or Bridal Novias. Both boutiques will be rewarding every donation with a $25 gift card to use at the respective stores.

Natalia Espino, operations coordinator, said: “Girls dream of their prom night. It’s a thing people think of since they’re little. I think it’s really important for girls to have a prom dress and feel special.”

To stay updated on the event or inquire about donating, you can reach out to the Belle of the Ball team via Instagram.

