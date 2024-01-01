Belle Creek Shop and Roller Rink is a trip to the past

Jan. 1—GOODHUE — Roller rinks may seem like a thing of the past, but Belle Creek Shop and Roller Rink hopes to keep the retro vibes going.

The last roller rink in Southeastern Minnesota is located in the middle of the country near Goodhue and was passed down from generation to generation.

Belle Creek Shop and Roller Rink has been around since the early 1960s. Now it's owned by the original owner's great grandson, Gavin Hokanson, and he has some big plans for the future. Gavin runs the place with the help of his brother Kyler and his girlfriend, Payton Cooper.

"It was my great grandma's," said Gavin. "My great grandma and grandpa, they used to own the building and run it. Then my grandma took over for a lot of years and she had a stroke five or six years ago and she just doesn't get her on as well now so I ended up taking it over."

Gavin, 22, never expected to take over the business, it just happened. He and his brother were often babysat at the rink and grew up roller skating. They just weren't ready to see it go and the place has now become a passion of theirs.

Since taking it over, Gavin and his team have worked to clean out the storage areas, replace the roofs and add solar panels. Gavin has replaced three roofs already with the help of his dad and a friend who owns a construction company, but there is still more to do.

Nostalgia is a huge drive for the business. People of all ages come to skate.

"There have been a lot of older people, too, on skates," Gavin said. "There was an older gentleman who came down to go skating. He's more of a professional and he had his own skates and everything. He was hula hooping around his arms and his waist as he was skating."

Most of their business comes from parties, like birthday and Christmas parties, but Gavin hopes to one day renovate the space so it can also be used for bigger events.

"The neighbors down the road, they asked to do a 50th wedding anniversary down here because this is where they got married 50 years ago," said Gavin. "That was in July. So they're the ones that kind of gave me the idea to open it up as a wedding venue."

The roller rink has become a staple to the Goodhue area. Gavin has only put out one advertisement since taking the place over and business has been good so far. Despite it being unpredictable, Gavin and his team open up the rink a few times a month for open skate on Fridays or Saturdays.

"I think it's a lot of word of mouth because a lot of people have been here," Kyler said. "Everybody in the Goodhue area if you ask, 'hey, you know where the roller rink is?' Everybody's like, 'oh, yeah, I've been down there.'"

There is also a wide variety of skates available to rent. It costs $10 for an open skate, including rental skates. Gavin has tried to keep at least eight pairs of each size in stock to ensure everyone can get the right size.

The buildings attached to the roller rink hold a history dating back to 1901.

"At one point there was an automotive shop, roller rink, bar, hardware store, apartment and garage all at one place," Kyler said. "And a gas station, too."

The building even has an elevator that was mainly used to get beer from the lower levels up to the bar.

Everything together is around 12,000 square feet of room. These rooms are mostly filled with stuff from the past and will take a long time before they are operational. The trio has been slowly cleaning areas out, finding some really neat items along the way. Cooper compared the other areas as "walking into the twilight zone."

Even though there is more work to be done, Gavin has been working on prioritizing the tasks. There is so much history in the building that they want to preserve while also making sure the proper renovations are being done.

"It's a lot of work, but it's so much fun and I just love having people down here," said Cooper, who has become the party coordinator and manager. "I'm very much a people person. So I just love it when I have a whole bunch of people coming in and roller skating. Even when kids show up kind of shy, 30 minutes and they're out there roller skating, even if they've never done it before. Everyone always ends up trying it."