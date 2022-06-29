Belle Isle police arrest bank robbery suspect just out of jail for multiple other robberies

Belle Isle police arrested a bank robbery suspect Tuesday who they say had just done almost 20 years in prison for another string of violent robberies.

Police say 54-year-old Nacoe Ray Brown walked into the McCoy Federal Credit Union on McCoy Road just after 12:30 p.m.

According to investigators, Brown handed one of the tellers a note implying he had a gun and demanded money.

He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash, but with help from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, was later found at a hotel right next to the bank.

Police say Brown had his bags packed and appeared to be preparing to leave.

Belle Isle police described Brown as a “seasoned” bank robber who was recently released from prison after serving 19 years for multiple other bank robberies.

According to court records, Brown committed four bank robberies in the Baltimore area in 2001 that were noted for the disguises he would wear and the violence he would use towards bank employees. He was convicted of those robberies in federal court and sentenced in 2002.

Belle Isle police say no injuries were reported in Tuesday’s robbery.

Brown is currently being held in the Orange County jail on no bond, charged with robbery with the threat of a weapon and grand theft.

