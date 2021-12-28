Belle Vernon man accused of attempted Christmas burglary in Rostraver

Dec. 28—A Belle Vernon man is behind bars after police said he attempted to break into a home in Rostraver on Christmas, according to court papers.

Scott Michael Shetter, 29, is charged with attempted burglary, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Township police were called to Harold Street, less than a half-mile from Shetter's home, at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and found him trying to break into a sliding glass door, according to court papers. Shetter is accused of pointing his finger like a gun at an officer and threatening him. He is also accused of kicking the officer during the arrest, according to court papers.

The resident told police he heard a noise and saw the man use a gas grill to break a window when he called for help.

Shetter also is charged with child endangerment because police said he brought a young girl with him while he attempted to get inside the residence.

Shetter was arraigned Sunday and is being held on $100,000 bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Jan. 10 preliminary hearing is set.

Shetter also is awaiting a January preliminary hearing in a 2019 case filed by police in North Huntingdon. He is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property and was free on $10,000 unsecured bail. He was twice declared a fugitive in that case.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .