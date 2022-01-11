Belle Vernon woman charged after police say she removed Rostraver fatal shooting weapon from home

Jan. 11—The girlfriend of a Belle Vernon man accused in a Rostraver shooting turned herself in Monday after police said they spotted her removing a pistol from their home, according to court papers.

Shaquala L. Poole, 29, is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, tampering with evidence and drug possession.

Westmoreland County Detective Ray Dupilka said the gun is believed to be the one Anthony M. Hairston, 26, used in a New Year's Day shooting that killed another motorist on Rostraver Road 90 minutes into 2022. Holly B. Vadella, 59, of Rostraver was found dead in her SUV while driving home from a celebration with her mother.

Investigators said they pieced together surveillance footage from homes and businesses and used witness statements to identify Hairston as the suspect. Witnesses told authorities that they were at a New Year's party at Hairston's home when they decided to move the celebration to Sweeney's Steakhouse on Rostraver Road, according to court papers.

Hairston drove Poole's Chevrolet Traverse, police said. While on the way there, the two witnesses said they came up behind a red SUV that was driving slowly and braking. When Hairston tried to pass the SUV, it swerved into his lane and he fired two shots after rolling down the passenger window, according to court papers. The witnesses said Hairston continued on to Sweeney's and the group stayed there until about 2:30 a.m.

Vadella was found dead in her SUV by a township police officer on Rostraver Road near its intersection with Virginia Drive before 2 a.m.

Investigators began watching Hairston's Main Street home Jan. 2 and, when he left in the Chevrolet Traverse around 12:30 p.m., he was apprehended, according to police.

About an hour later, authorities said they saw Poole leave their residence with a pink duffel bag, a backpack and a shopping bag. Poole told police Hairston called her as he was being pulled over at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Route 906.

A search warrant at the home revealed the 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a loaded magazine, suspected cocaine and a digital scale inside the pink duffel bag, according to court papers. Poole is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

"It's tragic what happened to the victim," said Poole's attorney Fred Rabner. "No one's more sick about it than my client. I wish the family as much solace as they can have at this time."

She and Hairston both have preliminary hearings set for Jan. 24. Hairston is charged with homicide, weapons offenses and driving while intoxicated on a suspended or revoked license. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bail.

A memorial service was held last week for Vadella, who had one adult son, according to her obituary. She worked at California University of Pennsylvania as a clerk-typist. Her dog Theo, who was in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting, is staying with family.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.