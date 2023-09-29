Belleair Bluffs tailor accused of molesting girl at his business

The owner of a tailor shop in Belleair Bluffs has been arrested on charges that he sexually molested a teen girl at his business, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Petru Veresan, 72, of Clearwater, is facing charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious conduct. He was booked at the Pinellas County jail on Thursday evening and remained there as of Friday afternoon. Full bail information was not available.

Sheriff’s officials said Veresan is the owner of Peter’s Tailor Shop, 778 Indian Rocks Road.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office began an investigation after the girl, who is under the age of 16, reported that Veresan had “inappropriately touched her on numerous occasions” while at the shop, according to a news releases, which adds: “He also made inappropriate sexual comments to her about wanting to have sex with her.”

“The victim told detectives that these incidents did not just occur while Veresan was tailoring her clothing,” the news release further states.

Sheriff’s officials say anyone with more information, or who believes they could be a victim, can reach Detective Kara Yakes at 727-582-6611 or kyakes@pcsonet.com.

No other details were immediately released.