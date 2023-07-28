Bellefontaine police serving warrants arrest 3 from 2 addresses seize meth, cocaine, fentanyl

Three people were arrested on several felony drug related charges Thursday after Bellefontaine police executed search warrants at two addresses in the city.

The police department’s Special Response Team went into an address in the 200 block of Ludlow Road and another in the 400 block of Seymour Street, where they took people into custody after locating and seizing unspecified amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau and BPD Fire Department assisted the Special Response Team and Bellefontaine detectives at both target locations.

Valerie Blake, 32, was on the porch when she was taken into custody on a felony warrant for felonious assault. A search of the residence on Ludlow Road revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Blake is charged with felonious assault and drug possession (meth).

The officers went to the first Seymour Street address just after 9 a.m., where they located William Dolan III and Jaedyn Ford asleep in a detached garage and arrested them on felony drug warrants.

A search of the residence and garage revealed drug paraphernalia, pills, and items used to make crack cocaine.

Dolan, 29, is charged with complicity to trafficking cocaine, trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in fentanyl (all felonies) and manufacturing in drugs.

Ford, 25, is charged with complicity to trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine (both felonies) and manufacturing in drugs.

All three have been booked into the Logan County Jail.



