Bellefonte-area man who pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a child heading to state prison

A Spring Township man who pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a child was sentenced Friday to at least seven years in state prison.

Bryan Spicer, 36, was accused by Spring Township police of receiving oral sex from a child in January 2021. He pleaded guilty in November to one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

One felony count of corruption of minors and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of someone younger than 13 were dropped.

Spicer declined an opportunity to offer a statement before his sentence was handed down by Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine.

His maximum sentence is 14 years. He received credit for one year served at the Centre County Correctional Facility and was also sentenced to three years of probation.