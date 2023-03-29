Bellefonte high school, middle school placed under lockdown after threat, police on scene

Two Bellefonte schools are under lockdown after police notified the district of a threat to the high school on Wednesday morning.

According to state police at Rockview, at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Bellefonte Area High School was among schools across the state to receive what police believe was a computer generated swatting telephone call that threatened a shooting.

A huge police presence was on scene as of 10 a.m., including officers from Bellefonte police, Patton Township, Penn State, the Spring Township police and the Centre County Sheriff’s Office.

About two dozen people gathered across from the high school while it was locked down and the police were clearing the building. At about 10:30 a.m., students were cleared from the school and released to their parents.

Bellefonte Area Middle School principal Sommer Garman wrote in an email to parents Wednesday morning that as a precaution the middle school has gone on a Level 2 lockdown, meaning students and teachers are staying inside classrooms while police clear the building.

State College Area School District is taking precautions after the threats to Bellefonte Area High School, Superintendent Curtis Johnson wrote in an email to families. There will be an increased police presence at all SCASD buildings and students will stay inside for recess and gym class, he wrote.

