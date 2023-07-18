Bellefonte man accused in stabbing, faces charge of attempted homicide

A Bellefonte man was charged with attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing in the borough, police said Tuesday.

James R. Surovec, 29, was arrested after an “extensive search of the borough” Monday night into early Tuesday.

Bellefonte police responded to a 911 call Monday night at 134 W. High St. and found a man lying on the building’s stairs “with a large amount of blood around him.” He told officers he had been stabbed and gave them a description of his attacker and the general direction he fled on foot.

The man told police he was looking into a fire alarm that was going off in the building and spotted a box of items that was on fire on top of the steps. He said he was attacked and stabbed multiple times in the neck with a large knife, Bellefonte police wrote in a news release.

Bellefonte and Spring Township officers, along with Rockview state troopers conducted an extensive search of the area during the night and early morning, police said. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, they took Surovec into custody.

In addition to attempted homicide, Surovec faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, arson and weapons possession.

Surovec was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker. He is being held without bail in the Centre County prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26, court documents show.

The man who was stabbed was in stable condition at Geisinger Medical Center, police said.

Spring Township police and the District Attorney’s office provided additional assistance during the investigation, Bellefonte police said.