Bellefonte man accused of trafficking methamphetamine in Centre County. Here’s what we know

A Bellefonte man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to an announcement Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Alan Dorsey, 39, was accused of distributing methamphetamine on June 3 of last year, along with possession with intent to distribute meth and a mixture of fentanyl and tramadol three months later on Sept. 11. The indictment also charges Dorsey with illegally possessing ammunition and a 9mm handgun in furtherance of drug trafficking.

All the charges occurred within Centre County, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

The matter was investigated by state police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. And it’s being prosecuted — by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin — as part of the district-wide initiative to combat the opioid epidemic and as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods program, which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s crime reduction efforts.

According to a news release, the maximum penalty is up to life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine. It was not immediately known when Dorsey would next appear in court.