Bellefonte man arrested for arson, attempted murder in Spring Township house fire

A man was arrested for attempted murder and arson Thursday evening in Spring Township after setting fire to a vehicle and house.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, emergency response units were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of North Vanessa Drive in Spring Township for a vehicle fire, the Spring Township Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. A minute later, the fire had spread to the residence, the post states. The fire destroyed the vehicle and significantly damaged the house.

Matthew J. Davis, 36, of Bellefonte, was located and taken into custody after an investigation led officers to believe he had intentionally set the fire with a large liquid propane tank, the post states.

“Interviews were conducted with Davis where he admitted to purposely setting the fire in an attempt to murder the residents inside,” police wrote. “This was an isolated incident, and the homeowners were known to Davis.”

Davis is facing several felony charges, including criminal attempt at murder in the first degree, four felony charges relating to arson (endangering persons, damaging inhabited structure, aggravated arson attempting to cause bodily injury and aggravated arson with persons present), criminal attempt at aggravated assault, causing a catastrophe, criminal mischief/damage to property intent, reckless or negligent (a third degree felony) and a misdemeanor charge for reckless endangerment.

Davis was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Casey M. McClain Friday morning and is confined to the Centre County jail. He was denied bail, as he was charged with a capital offense.