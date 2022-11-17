Bellefonte man charged with statutory sexual assault of teenager in Centre County

A Bellefonte man was arrested Thursday and charged with the statutory sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Akile S. Parker, 32, had sexual intercourse with the teenager multiple times per week over the course of four months at a home in Spring Township, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The teenager confirmed in an October interview with a detective that she had sex with Parker, police wrote.

A search of Parker’s cellphone yielded a substantial amount of text messages between the two, including 361 pages of daily texts about their sexual encounters, police wrote.

The texts, police wrote, are “all sexual in nature” and gave a detailed outline of their relationship. The messages began in July and ended in October.

Parker told the teenager in October to “delete the evidence on her phone in case the police found out,” the detective wrote.

“Who knows, when you take that opportunity to look through the phone you’ll see what you see. If you get through it’ll be an open book,” Parker allegedly said when asked if there would be messages about deleting material from his phone.

A defense lawyer was not listed.

Parker was charged with five felony counts of statutory sexual assault and one felony count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone younger than 16 and possession of child pornography. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count each of indecent assault of someone younger than 16 and tampering with evidence.

Parker was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Gregory Koehle, who denied bail. He is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.