Bellefonte man sentenced to federal prison in case a judge called ‘deeply unsettling’

A Bellefonte man who took steps toward carrying out a violent attack in Centre County was sentenced Wednesday to nearly five years in prison.

Mitchell P. Ocker-Mullen, 25, was sentenced by Chief U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann to 57 months in prison. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised released.

Brann recommended the Bureau of Prisons assign Ocker-Mullen to a facility that can treat his mental health needs. He then asked that Ocker-Mullen be detained at Allenwood federal prison in Union County so he can be close to his family.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey MacArthur described Ocker-Mullen as a “ticking time bomb” who fantasized about bombs and guns, PennLive reported.

Bellefonte police Chief Shawn Weaver said during August meeting of Borough Council that Ocker-Mullen is a white supremacist who is “pretty evil.”

Weaver said the charges against Ocker-Mullen represented “one of the most significant cases that I’ve seen come out of this area in a long time.”

“It’s not when something was going to happen,” Weaver said. “It was where in the county it was going to happen and how many people were going to get hurt.”

Ocker-Mullen pleaded guilty in February 2022 to possession of unregistered firearms. Two charges were dropped.

“Mitchell is a bright, sensitive, and compassionate young man who will overcome the obstacles that face him,” Assistant Federal Public Defender Gerald Lord wrote in an email Thursday. “I have faith in him and I look forward to hearing many positive things about him in the future.”

Ocker-Mullen was convicted of possessing five homemade grenades that he attempted to detonate, though FBI senior supervising agent Sean Noel said Ocker-Mullen had a much larger stockpile that was “especially concerning.”

Body armor, high-capacity handgun magazines, face masks, tactical equipment and three pounds of gunpowder were among the items found by borough police.

Ocker-Mullen, a felon who is not allowed to purchase weapons, also often purchased upper and lower receivers — the building blocks of ghost guns. They are firearms without serial numbers that have turned up at crime scenes across the nation in increasing numbers.

He cased banks, jewelry stores and armored vehicle routes. Ocker-Mullen’s cellphone included searches about robberies, firearms, guns for sale, grenades, explosives and more, PennLive reported.

Brann described the details of the case as “deeply unsettling,” the outlet reported.

Borough police officer Robert Igoe and detective Bill Witmer drew praise from the FBI for their instrumental roles in the investigation. Their work, Noel said, prevented crimes that had the potential to put people at risk.

“Due to their tenacity, diligence and dedication to go above and beyond the call of duty, the joint law enforcement team was not only able to solidify a federal case — which led to conviction of the subject — but also to protect the public from another violent incident,” Noel said. “Both officer Igoe and detective Witmer embody the ideals to which all members of law enforcement aspire — to adapt and overcome any and all obstacles in the pursuit of justice while humbly serving and protecting the public without hesitation or care for personal safety.”

Each received a certificate signed by FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“The guys are to be commended,” Weaver said.