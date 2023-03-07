Bellefonte woman accused of hosting bogus fundraiser for family whose home burned down

A Bellefonte woman is set to be charged with theft after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars from nearly three dozen people as part of a bogus fundraiser for Spring Township residents whose home was destroyed by a December fire.

Sherry L. Rossman, 52, was accused of failing to follow through on a ham sandwich fundraiser she organized. She collected nearly $430 from 32 people, borough and state police at Rockview wrote in affidavits of probable cause.

Rossman, borough police wrote, asked a deli in Milesburg if they could supply the sandwiches, but never placed an order. The sandwiches were not delivered and the money was not returned, police wrote.

Those whose home was destroyed were aware of the fundraiser, police wrote, but did not receive any money that Rossman collected before she “left town.” Police believe she is in Virginia.

Rossman is set to be charged with 87 misdemeanor counts of theft. A defense lawyer was not listed. A phone number listed for her did not accept a phone call Tuesday.