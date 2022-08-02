Belleview man sentenced to 4 years in prison, 10 years of probation for DUI manslaughter

A Belleview man who pleaded no contest to DUI manslaughter in the death of a Dunnellon woman has been sentenced to a four-year prison term and 10 years of probation, according to court records.

Joseph Randall Payne was sentenced by Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon.

The 27-year-old man was present at his July 27 hearing with his lawyer. Payne had entered his plea on June 29 but sentencing was delayed one month. He has a day of credit for time already served at the Marion County Jail, records show.

Looking for the driver: Mom of Ocala man killed in hit-and-run crash: 'He didn't deserve to be taken like that.'

Resolutions: Ocala courts: Four felony cases resolved; involved drugs, robbery and child sex offense

Awaiting sentencing: Ocala jury finds controversial ex-prison guard guilty of molesting girl younger than 12

Once he's released from prison, Payne must complete 50 hours of community service. Also, his driver's license is suspended for a year, court documents show.

While on probation, Payne cannot consume or posses any alcohol and isn't allowed to have any illegal drugs or medication without a valid prescription. He must submit to random drug screening at his own expense, attend a victim impact panel and pay fines and court costs.

Payne had been out of jail, pending resolution of this case. After sentencing, he was taken into custody and transported to the jail. As of Tuesday he was still there, awaiting transfer to a state prison.

The crash happened in November 2017

In November 2017, Payne was involved in a two-vehicle crash along State Road 40 near Southwest 140th Avenue in Dunnellon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Payne was behind the wheel of an older model Nissan Altima when he crossed over into the Toyota's lane.

The crash seriously injured 56-year-old Vicki Kay Belcher, officials said. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Payne voluntarily gave a blood sample after the crash. The blood was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory, where a toxicology report revealed it tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. Officials said the drugs impaired Payne's judgment.

Story continues

At the conclusion of the law enforcement investigation, the case was presented to prosecutors. Payne turned himself in at the jail more than a year later to be booked on the charges.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Belleview, Florida man given four years in prison for woman's death