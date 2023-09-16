Belleview police officer charged with drug possession and unlawful computer access

A Belleview Police Department officer has been charged with two counts of unlawful computer access and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Accompanied by his lawyer, Jimmie Sparrow, a local defense attorney who was once an officer and detective at the department, Cpl. Gregory Martin Freeman turned himself in at the county jail. Bail was set at $13,000.

Sparrow said the charges are "allegations" and noted that "once we receive all of the evidence and discovery, we'll review it and proceed accordingly."

Belleview police officials said Freeman has submitted his resignation letter to the agency through his lawyer.

Statement from the police chief

Belleview Police Chief Terry Holland said in a statement: "While I am angry and saddened that one of my officers would break the law by using drugs and accessing secure databases for personal reasons, I am extremely proud of the officers in my department and the investigators with the Marion County Sheriff's Office for their work in swiftly bringing this case to a close.

"I now trust that our judicial system will hold him accountable for his actions and for breaching the trust that the public placed in him. I want the citizens of Belleview to know that we have no tolerance for this kind of behavior and that if any of them have information that may prove useful to uncovering any other misconduct by this individual to please contact us so that it, too, can be investigated."

Police officials said Freeman had been with the department for close to six years. The officer, who's 54, has had a few disciplinary issues relating to damaged vehicles, officials said. In one instance, he was suspended for three days.

Baker Act

According to documents from the BPD and the Marion County Sheriff's Office, last week the police chief received information about threatening statements made by Freeman. The chief also was told about Freeman allegedly using drugs, specifically methamphetamine. Hearing these allegations, the chief was concerned that the officer may harm himself or others.

Freeman was detained pursuant to the state's Baker Act and taken to a mental health facility. At temporary risk protection order was obtained by the sheriff's office, requiring Freeman to surrender any firearms and ammunition in his possession.

The officer declined to let sheriff's officials enter his residence. Deputies applied for and received a residential search warrant clearing them to seize any firearms, ammunition, controlled substances or paraphernalia. The drug portion of the warrant was obtained due to information received by law enforcement officials.

A judge signed the warrant and sheriff's deputies, along with BPD officers, went to Freeman's residence. Inside, authorities said, they recovered a handgun, ammunition, 6.5 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Drug allegations

During the investigation, law enforcement officials from both agencies met with a woman who knows Freeman. The woman told officials Freeman offered her MDMA or ecstasy. She said Freeman told her he has experience with the drug. The woman said it looked like meth, but he assured her it was ecstasy and he had tested it.

The woman said Freeman told her he has used meth from November 2022 to September 2023. She said she has seen Freeman with meth on multiple occasions. The woman said Freeman has used drugs while he was on and off duty, according to arrest materials.

She told officials where Freeman stored the drugs. The woman also said Freeman would either eat or swallow meth. She gave authorities a video of her entering Freeman's closet, lifting up a T-shirt, and finding a white, rock-like substance that the woman said was meth.

Database checks

The woman told officials she has been in Freeman's patrol vehicle while he was on duty. Belleview officials said that's not authorized, nor was it cleared by anyone in the department.

Crash: Train slams into semitractor-trailer stuck on the tracks in SE Marion County; no injuries

She said she was allowed to use a law enforcement database that provides personal information. She showed police a cellphone picture of information she obtained about one person.

She said Freeman obtained personal information at her request, and showed police text messages confirming her account.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Belleview police officer accused of drug possession, database breach