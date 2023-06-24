Belleville bank robbery suspect surrenders to police, faces charges

A 22-year-old Belleville man surrendered to police Wednesday and has been charged in connection with a bank robbery on June 13 on Carlyle Avenue in Belleville, police said.

Nathaniel A. Holmes Jr. was charged Friday with financial institution robbery and aggravated robbery indicating a firearm, according to the Belleville Police Department and St. Clair County court records.

On June 13, a man entered the Bank of America at 1911 Carlyle Ave. and handed a note to a teller demanding money and indicating that he was armed, according to a release earlier this month from the FBI office in Springfield.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of money and headed west on Carlyle Avenue in a black four-door Hyundai sedan with tinted windows and a missing front license plate.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Belleville police officers, working in conjunction with the FBI, turned the case over to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office for review late Thursday afternoon, the Belleville Police Department said in a news release.

Holmes’ bond was set at $175,000.

St. Clair County online records do not list a defense attorney for Holmes.