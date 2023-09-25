Belleville, Cahokia Heights men identified as victims of double homicide

Two people were shot and killed in Cahokia Heights early Monday morning, police say.

Cahokia Heights Police Detective DeMarius Thomas said officers responded to a shooting outside Centreville Church of Christ in the 4800 block of Old Missouri Avenue at 4 a.m. While on the scene, a second victim was found across the street.

Both men died later at Touchette Regional Hospital, Thomas said, despite aid from emergency medical services employees.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye identified the victims as Brian Hill, 26, of the 800 block of Stone Creek, Belleville, and Jeffrey V. Paine, Jr., 38, of Jones Street, Cahokia Heights.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located one subject who had been shot. He was on the side of a building,” Thomas said. “While they were on scene, officers were flagged down and told a second victim was across the street.”

EMS arrived and rendered aid, but the victims died at Touchette Regional Hospital in Cahokia Heights, Thomas said.

Police believe the homicides are connected, though there have been no suspects or motives identified, Thomas said. The investigation is ongoing.