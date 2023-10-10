Belleville East grad announces opening date for new metro-east cookie shop

The new Hot Box Cookies location in O’Fallon has an opening date.

In an email to the News-Democrat, owner Korian Harrington wrote that the shop’s official opening will be noon Friday, Oct. 20.

The big day was also announced on the location’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Our doors will officially be open to the community starting at 12 pm. See you there!” stated the Facebook post.

Harrington stated in a previous interview that he’s excited to open the first Hot Box Cookies store in Illinois.

He was well acquainted with the brand during his time as a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where the business originated in 2008.

The Belleville East alum previously said that opening his shop is exciting as a business owner, to bring a hip, young business that he enjoyed for years to the area.

Hot Box Cookies is located at 630 W. Highway 50, Suite 200, in O’Fallon.

For more information, visit hotboxcookies.com or follow the O’Fallon location’s social media.