These Belleville grocery stores will have adjusted hours for Christmas Eve, holiday

Christmas is coming up on Monday, and you may want to check which grocery and liquor stores near you will be open for the holiday for any last-minute needs.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service St. Louis office expect precipitation and above-average temperatures for the holiday, so you probably won’t have to brave icy roads for your shopping.

Here’s what to know about store hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year in Belleville. Hours may vary by location, so you might want to double-check your grocer’s schedule before you head out.

Walmart

Belleville location

Christmas Eve: Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Aldi

Swansea location

Christmas Eve: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Schnucks

Belleville location at 800 Carlyle Ave.

Christmas Eve: Open 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Sam’s Club

O’Fallon location

Christmas Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Target

Belleville location

Christmas Eve: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Total Wine & More

Fairview Heights location

Christmas Eve: Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed