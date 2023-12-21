These Belleville grocery stores will have adjusted hours for Christmas Eve, holiday
Christmas is coming up on Monday, and you may want to check which grocery and liquor stores near you will be open for the holiday for any last-minute needs.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service St. Louis office expect precipitation and above-average temperatures for the holiday, so you probably won’t have to brave icy roads for your shopping.
Here’s what to know about store hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year in Belleville. Hours may vary by location, so you might want to double-check your grocer’s schedule before you head out.
Walmart
Christmas Eve: Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Aldi
Christmas Eve: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Schnucks
Belleville location at 800 Carlyle Ave.
Christmas Eve: Open 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Sam’s Club
Christmas Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Target
Christmas Eve: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Total Wine & More
Christmas Eve: Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed