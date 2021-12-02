Belleville Main Street gas station robbed at gunpoint

Three armed and masked men robbed the Circle K gas station on West Main Street in Belleville, police say.

Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan said the armed robbery was reported at 6:20 p.m. Monday at 2709 at 6:20 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, they met the store clerk who told them three males wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks came into the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

“All three suspects fled the store oi foot,” Heffernan said.

It was not immediately known how much money the robbers got away with.

No one was injured in the robbery, Heffernan said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or Crime stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.