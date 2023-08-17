Belleville man accused of selling fetanyl that killed a man in St. Louis County

A Belleville man was indicted Wednesday in federal court in St. Louis on charges alleging he sold fentanyl that killed a man in St. Louis County in December.

Deontae’ Tre’Von Overall, 27, faces the charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, according to a news release Thursday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

The charge alleges Overall sold fentanyl on Dec. 4 to a man who had asked Overall for the prescription pain pill Percocet. The man bought four pills resembling Percocet at Overall’s home, which was then in St. Louis, the news release stated.

The victim, whose name was not released, died later that day from fentanyl intoxication.

Overall also was indicted on a charge of distribution of controlled substances in connection with drugs sold to an undercover officer on July 23.

Overall is accused of selling suspected fentanyl and suspected methamphetamine to the undercover officer.

“A court-approved search of his home on August 3 found suspected fentanyl powder, suspected crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and 20 to 30 pills resembling those sold to the victim and the undercover officer,” according to information in an affidavit cited in the news release.

Overall was arrested earlier this month and remains in federal custody.

Stephanie G. Zipfel is an assistant federal public defender appointed to represent Overall. Zipfel could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

If convicted of the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death charge, Overall could face a prison sentence of 20 years to life and a $1 million fine.