Belleville man arrested in connection with Nov. 10 homicide in Springfield

A 32-year-old Belleville man was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 10 shooting death of a Virden man found in Springfield.

LaMarcus Hunter was indicted by a Sangamon County grand jury on Wednesday.

Derek J. Banker Barnett, 30, Virden, died of a gunshot wound.

U.S. marshals from the Great Lakes Regional Task Force found Barnett's body in his car in an alley near the intersection of South Wirt and Cornell avenues.

Hunter was located and arrested by U.S. marshals in Belleville on Monday.

U.S. marshals had been in the 1900 block of Cornell apprehending a wanted subject. While conducting that investigation, the marshals observed a suspicious vehicle in an alley and found Barnett's body.

The connection between Hunter and Barnett is unclear.

Springfield Police Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel did not offer a motive.

Hunter was also charged with armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a weapon – no Firearm Owners Identification and concealment of a homicidal death.

Hunter is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Belleville man arrested in connection with Springfield fatal shooting