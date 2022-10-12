Belleville man charged after 287 catalytic converters seized from East Alton workplace

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s office is seeking the forfeiture of 287 catalytic converters that investigators seized from the premises of a scrap-metal dealer in East Alton.

Officials allege that the business, Summit Processors, didn’t keep proper records when buying the used emission-control devices, according to a news release emailed Wednesday.

The Illinois Secretary of State Police has issued two Class A misdemeanor charges against an employee, John T. Freely II, 42, of Belleville.

State law covering the sale of scrap vehicle parts, known as the Recyclable Metal Purchase Registration Law, allows a felony to be charged only for a second offense, the release stated.

The charges allege that Freely purchased three catalytic converters from an undercover investigator on Sept. 26 without obtaining the required documentation.

“The Wood River Police Department, which initiated this investigation, and the Illinois Secretary of State Police are to be commended for their excellent work here,” Haine stated in the release.

“The theft of catalytic converters is a plague on our region and our state. This forfeiture action is part of a continued effort by my office and by police to dry up the sources of revenue for such thieves.

“We will continue to crack down on the demand for such parts by working to ensure the sales of often-stolen vehicle parts like catalytic converters are conducted in accordance with Illinois statutes.”

A BND call to Summit Processors Wednesday was answered by voicemail, and the owner didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The forfeiture case alleges that an undercover investigator from the Secretary of State Police, acting on information from Wood River police, sold the three catalytic converters to Freely.

The news release also stated that:

Freely failed to require proof of ownership for the parts, failed to photograph the sellers and paid cash for the parts, according to an affidavit from the investigator.

Under state law, a check is required for purchases over $100.

Haine’s office assisted the Secretary of State Police investigator in obtaining a warrant to search the premises.

The search resulted in the discovery of the additional catalytic converters.

It was determined that none of them were purchased in accordance with state law.

“This case began with an alert Patrol Officer who developed information leading to the further investigation,” Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells stated in the release. “I appreciate the work by all involved in bringing this case together. I appreciate the efforts of the Wood River Police Officer and Detectives, the Illinois Secretary of State and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office.”

Freely’s first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Catalytic-converter thefts have been on the rise for years across the United States, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), a trade association for the U.S. insurance industry.

Thieves often slide under vehicles parked outside at night and saw off their catalytic converters.

The NICB’s most recent study found that Americans filed claims for 1,296 thefts in 2018, 3,389 in 2019 and 14,433 in 2020. That includes only those covered by insurance. The totals are believed to be much higher.

An earlier study found that Americans filed insurance claims for 25,394 catalytic-converter thefts from 2008 to 2015, including California with the highest number (8,072), followed by Texas (1,705), Illinois in third place (1,605), Ohio (1,439) and Georgia (1,215).

A catalytic converter, which resembles a small muffler, converts hazardous exhaust emissions into less-harmful gases. The devices are made of rhodium, palladium or platinum, whose values have skyrocketed.

“As of December 2020, rhodium was valued at $14,500 per ounce, palladium at $2,336 per ounce, and platinum going for $1,061 per ounce,” the NICB reported. “Typically, recyclers will pay $50 to $250 per catalytic converter.”

A new law on catalytic-converter sales was passed by the Illinois General Assembly earlier this year and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. It requires businesses to keep specific records during acquisition and disposition.

Tips for preventing thefts range from installing anti-theft devices to engraving information on catalytic converters and painting them bright colors to make them harder to sell.

“The cost for replacing a catalytic converter can reach $3,000 for a car owner, depending on the vehicle,” according to the news release from Haine’s office.