Belleville man charged in connection with shooting of 11-year-old at Lebanon Road home

A 19-year-old Belleville man who was taken into custody after the shooting of an 11-year-old boy Wednesday has been charged, authorities said Friday.

Bobby J. Greathouse is charged with reckless conduct causing great bodily harm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/no FOID card, and obstructing justice. His bond was set at $900,000.00.

Investigators have said they believe the shooting was accidental. The charging document states he was shot in the head.

Lt. Col. Mark Heffernan, Belleville’s assistant police chief, said Friday the victim remains in a life-threatening condition.

If there is a change in the victim’s condition, charges against Greathouse may be amended, Heffernan said.

Greathouse and the victim, whose identity has not been released, have a family relationship, Heffernan said earlier this week. Detectives are not seeking any additional suspects, Heffernan said.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at a residence in the 9000 block of Lebanon Road, police said.

The charging document issued by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office refers to the victim as `L.B.’

The document says Greathouse, while acting in a reckless manner, picked up a semi-automatic handgun with both hands while placing his finger on the trigger of the gun in such a manner that the barrel of the gun was pointed at the victim, causing L.B to be shot in the head when the firearm discharged.

The document said Greathouse knowingly possessed a firearm when he was not on his own land, or in his house and while he didn’t have a valid FOID card.

Greathouse was also charged with obstructing justice for trying to hide the weapon, the charging document said.