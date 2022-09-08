Belleville man charged with crashing Shiloh home and battering acquaintance, police say

A Belleville man has been charged with forcing his way into a Shiloh residence and injuring two of its occupants, police say.

Logan M. Womble, 22, of the 7000 block Mine Haul Rd. was charged Tuesday with criminal trespass to a residence with a person present. He was also charged with battery, according to the charging document.

St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bob Haida signed a warrant setting bail for Womble at $30,000.

The charging document said Womble entered a home in the 200 block of Jarvis Drive without authority and with knowledge that one or more people were inside. He hit a male victim all about the body, according to charges.

Shiloh Police, in a new release, said they were called at 3:42 a.m. on a report of “suspicious circumstances.” Upon arrival, officers someone had forced his way into the residence and had an altercation with one of the persons inside.

Womble and one of the people inside of the residence suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“It was not a random incident. The parties involved knew each other,” police say.

Shiloh police arrested Womble, who remained in custody Wednesday.