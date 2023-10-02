A Belleville man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Nutley woman, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced Sunday night.

Scott Hurring, 43, was arrested and charged Sunday with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon, the prosecutor announced.

Police were called to a residence on Meacham Street in Belleville around 10:25 a.m. Sunday and located Erica Voloshin, 37, suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities stated. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:42 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls can be confidential.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Belleville man charged in fatal shooting of Nutley woman