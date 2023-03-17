Belleville man charged with first-degree murder in 2022 shooting death in Cahokia Heights

A Belleville man was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the 2022 slaying of a man who had been shot in the parking lot of a Cahokia Heights liquor store.

Dwight Smith, 27, was arrested in Belleville this week without incident, said Cahokia Heights Detective DeMarius Thomas.

He is accused of shooting Tommie Stevenson, 23, of Fairview Heights, on July 4, 2022.

Police had received a 3:10 p.m. report of a man down from gunshots at 4607 Bond Avenue in Cahokia Heights. Stevenson was found on the ground in the parking lot of Pop’s Liquor Store. He was taken to Touchette Regional Hospital where he died, Thomas said.

Police have been looking for their suspect since the shooting.

“It’s been a year,” Thomas said. “Once we reached out to media and received help in getting his picture out, tips started coming in.”