Belleville man charged after July altercation at Michigan Republican party meeting

Criminal charges have been filed against a Belleville man stemming from a physical altercation at a July meeting of the Michigan Republican Party's executive committee at a hotel in Clare.

James Chapman, 63, has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery and disturbing the peace, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis announced Wednesday. Assault and battery is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine, while disturbing the peace is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

According to a police report on the incident obtained by the Free Press, Chapman physically attacked Mark DeYoung, chair of the Clare County Republican Party, during a July 8 meeting.

At the Doherty Hotel in Clare, Chapman had attempted to gain entry into a closed-door meeting of the MIGOP's executive committee. DeYoung told police he was in the meeting when he heard rattling of the door as he tried to listen to MIGOP Chair Kristina Karamo speak.

When DeYoung, 55, went to the door, he saw a raised middle finger through the door window, he told police. He opened the door to see who was behind the door and "as soon as he opened the door he got kicked in the crotch," according to the police report.

In a follow-up statement emailed to police, DeYoung said he exited the room so as not to disrupt the meeting. He saw Chapman raise a fist, and removed his glasses before a physical altercation ensued. DeYoung told police Chapman charged him in the hallway "like a football player or a WWE wrestler" and forced him on his back. DeYoung told police of pain in his lower back, and his dentures were broken as Chapman fell on him.

Party finances: Michigan GOP pays $100K to Grand Hotel as Mackinac conference gets green light

In an interview with police following the altercation, Chapman claimed DeYoung was the one who started the fight. Chapman said DeYoung "told him he would kick his ass," according to the police report, so Chapman invited him to do so. Chapman said when DeYoung exited the room, he felt threatened so he tackled DeYoung onto his back.

Story continues

In the emailed statement DeYoung gave police, he said Karamo consoled him after the altercation and said, "they were aware of James Chapman and that he is a little violent and off."

In a later statement issued to police, Chapman said DeYoung spoke to him in a "hostile and belligerent manner." No charges against DeYoung were announced by Ambrozaitis, although Chapman indicated to police he did wish to pursue assault charges against him.

The charges against Chapman were filed in Clare County's 80th District Court. A court clerk said as of Thursday morning, the charges have yet to be processed, meaning a charging document was unavailable.

Ambrozaitis said a court summons has been issued to Chapman, who will have to schedule an arraignment date with the court.

When previously contacted by the Free Press, Chapman said he was under advice from a lawyer not to discuss the incident, although he did say there is an ongoing "war" between grassroots organizers and establishment figures within the Michigan Republican Party. Attempts to reach DeYoung were unsuccessful.

Ambrozaitis also announced misdemeanor charges stemming from a separate physical altercation at the Doherty Hotel in Clare during a MIGOP gathering, this one in April. Kalamazoo County GOP Chair Kelly Sackett and Macomb County GOP Secretary Melissa Pehlis were charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly jostling. Both charges are misdemeanors punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

Bridge Michigan reported that Sackett, a supporter of former Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno, and Pehlis, a supporter of Karamo, got into a physical confrontation at the patio bar at the Doherty Hotel.

"While these individuals have been charged with crimes, they are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," Ambrozaitis wrote on Facebook.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @arpanlobo.

Become a subscriber today.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Misdemeanor assault charge issued for fight at MIGOP meeting