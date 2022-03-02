Belleville man charged with possession of child pornography

A Belleville man was charged Tuesday with seven counts of possession of child pornography.

On a tip, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at the home of Garrett W. Pelch, 34, of the 800 block of Deer Run Road on Feb. 28. According to a release, investigators seized computer equipment and discovered pornographic depictions of underage children. The types or nature of the images has not been released.

Pelch was being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Police say there is no evidence that Pelch had physical contact with any of the victims in the images. The sheriff’s department is asking, however, that anyone whose child has had contact with him, or has observed any suspicious activity, to contact In Investigator Chris Hoernis at 618- 825-5779.