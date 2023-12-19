Belleville man charged in shooting death in East St. Louis, Illinois State Police announce

A Belleville man has been arrested and charged with shooting three people in East St. Louis, including one man who died at the scene, the Illinois State Police announced Tuesday.

Travione M. Willis, 37, is accused of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

The shooting happened Oct. 22 along Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. Marshon Martin, 19, of Renshaw Avenue, East St.Louis, was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m., according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Two other people were wounded. They were taken to area hospitals with non-fatal gunshot wounds, according to the state police announcement.

The East St. Louis Police Department asked the state police Division of Criminal Investigation Public Safety Enforcement Group to assist in the investigation.

“After a thorough investigation, the case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric, and the above-mentioned charges were filed against Willis on December 4, 2023,” the state police announcement says.

The United States Marshals Service arrested Willis in Belleville on Tuesday.

No further information was released.