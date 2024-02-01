Belleville man charged in slaying at East St. Louis barbershop, authorities announce

A Belleville man has been arrested and charged in the January shooting death of a man at an East St. Louis barbershop.

Brandon M. Lee, 33, turned himself in to the East St. Louis Police Department on Thursday, according to a release from the Illinois State Police.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 7 slaying of Jabril I. Ross, 36, East St. Louis, the release states. The shooting happened at a barber shop in the 7400 block of State Street, according to the release.

Ross, who lived in 1600 block of N. 44th Street, was pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m. at the scene of the shooting, said St Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Lee was charged Jan. 29 by St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric after an investigation by the Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police Department.