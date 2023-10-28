Belleville man convicted of murder of East St. Louis man in Washington County

A Belleville man has been convicted of first-degree murder for the shooting death of an East St. Louis man in Washington County in July.

Kevin Loucks, 44, was found guilty by a jury in Washington County on Wednesday in connection with the death of 44-year-old Montez Pearson of East St. Louis, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

Two other men, Milton Robinson, 58, of Belleville, and Arrion T. Sanders, 45, of East St. Louis, also have been charged with murder in the case, and their charges are pending.

Charging documents state Pearson suffered a shotgun blast to his head.

Pearson’s body was found on July 19 west of Nashville in the area of Lunte Creek Road, according to a state police news release.

Loucks was arrested July 23 after a search warrant was executed at his residence in Belleville.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14.

Attorney Dennis Hatch, who represented Loucks, could not be reached for comment.

Robinson and Sanders are scheduled to go on trial on Jan. 22, according to Washington County court records.

During the investigation, Illinois State Police received assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Belleville Police Department.