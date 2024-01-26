Belleville man convicted a second time for fatally stabbing roommate who was in wheelchair

A Belleville man was convicted of murder on Thursday for fatally stabbing another man sitting in a wheelchair, officials said.

Edwin Andujar, 59, was accused of stabbing his roommate Thomas Parent, 59, approximately 12 times in the stomach and twice in the back with a knife in 2014. This was the second time Andujar has been convicted in this case.

Andujar was originally convicted on June 27, 2017, but he was granted a re-trial because an appeals court ruled there was discrimination in the jury selection at his first trial.

In the summer of 2014, Belleville Police responded to a 911 call at a Wallace Street apartment where they found Parent sitting in a wheel chair dead with multiple stab wounds.

According to the press release sent out by Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, Andujar told the police officers “I stabbed him, I couldn’t take it anymore.”

A bloody steak knife was found under the victim's wheelchair.

The new multi-week trial ended this week with Andujar being found guilty of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

“It was an unthinkable, cowardly, intentional act. The defendant’s claim of self-defense didn’t stand up against the facts, the evidence, and even his own statements made at the time of the murder. We and the family of the victim are very grateful that the jury came to the same conclusion,’’ said Assistant Prosecutor Michele Miller.

The sentencing for Andujar's case will be scheduled for April 5, 2024.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Belleville man convicted for fatally stabbing his roommate