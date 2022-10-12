Belleville man found shot to death in East St. Louis, police said

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in East St. Louis Tuesday night.

East St. Louis Police were dispatched to the 8100 block of State Street after getting a call reporting “a subject down,” Assistant Chief Ranodore Foggs said.

When officers arrived, Fogg said, a man was found on the ground and unresponsive.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Leon Davis, whose last known address was in the 700 block of Mascoutah Avenue in Belleville.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene at 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dye said.

Medstar Ambulance and St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies also were at the scene, Foggs said.

Illinois State Police are working jointly with East St. Louis Police on the investigation.

Police are looking for a person of interest, Foggs said. A motive has not been established, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6600.