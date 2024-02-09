Belleville man killed in Cahokia Heights traffic accident

A 40-year-old man was killed in a vehicle accident early Friday in Cahokia Heights.

The victim, Willie Collins of Belleville, was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Dye said Collins, of the 200 block of Princeton Drive, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 12:30 a.m. at 48th Street and Bond Avenue.

No police details were immediately available.

The accident was the second within less than six hours in Cahokia Heights.

Earlier, around 8 p.m. Thursday, Madison Crockett, 32, of Granite City, was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident along Mississippi Avenue, according to Dye.