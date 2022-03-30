Belleville man shot his girlfriend then took her to the hospital, police say

A 20-year-old Belleville man who police say shot his girlfriend then drove her to an area hospital was charged Wednesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office.

Leon McClendon faces felony charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Venice Police Chief Antonio White said police were called to the area of the old Venice Tech and McKinley Bridge at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He said McClendon drove the victim to the hospital where he was arrested on scene.

“I met with the victim who told us who shot her,” White said. “The suspect was immediately arrested.”

A gun was recovered, he said.

Asked about a medical condition for the victim, White said, ”She was grazed. The car door slowed the bullet down.”

McClendon is currently being held at the St. Louis County Police Department in lieu of $200,000 bail, White said. McClendon thanked Illinois State Police, Veterans Administration Hospital and Veterans Administration Police for assisting Venice officers.