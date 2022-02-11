Belleville mother charged with assaulting child with knife

A 42-year old Belleville mother was charged Wednesday with assaulting her teenage child with a knife.

The arrest warrant said the wounds “permanently disfigured” the 15-years old.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney Jim Gomric’s office issued an arrest warrant charging Nicole R. Johnson, 42, of Kirby Lane, with aggravated domestic battery/permanent disfigurement.

According to the arrest warrant issued Feb. 8, Johnson is accused of using a knife to strike the juvenile “about the arm, causing (the child) to get stitches.”

The incident occurred on Feb. 7.

In addition to the battery charge, Johnson faces two counts of endangering the life of a child for leaving a 3-year-old unattended in her home.

Johnson is in police custody and is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.