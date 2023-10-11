Belleville murder suspect acted in self-defense, his attorney argues

A teenager charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Saturday in downtown Belleville was ordered Wednesday to remain in jail pending trial, although his public defender said the teen fired in self-defense.

Omarion D. Williams, 19, of East St. Louis, was charged with first-degree murder after police found 27-year-old Aaron Metts at the scene at North First and West B streets.

Metts, whose last known address was Belleville, died of multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Williams was arrested at a nearby home within a few hours of the shooting, which occurred about noon, police said.

In a detention hearing for Williams on Wednesday, Associate Judge Sara L. Rice ruled that Williams is considered a “real and present danger” to the community, and she ordered that Williams remain in the St. Clair County Jail.

Illinois ended its cash bail system on Sept. 18. Since then, Illinois judges have been conducting detention hearings to determine whether someone charged with serious offenses should remain in jail before their trial.

Williams, who had been employed at a fast-food restaurant, quietly watched as Rice made her ruling.

St. Clair County Public Defender Cathy MacElroy, who represented Williams in the hearing, asked Rice to allow Williams to leave the county jail. MacElroy said Metts had attacked Williams and that she would present a self-defense case at trial. The reason for the attack was “unclear,” she said.

St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Reel argued that Williams should remain in jail. He told Rice that the bullet wounds suffered by Metts were not consistent with what Williams told investigators.

Reel said there had been an “altercation” before the shooting but he didn’t give other details about this incident.

The shooting occurred a couple of blocks from the annual Belleville Chili Cook-off happening on the Public Square, but police said the shooting had nothing to do with the festival and did not pose a threat to anyone attending it.