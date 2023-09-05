Belleville police arrest junior high student after shooting-related threat is made

A juvenile female at Central Jr. High School has been arrested in connection to an “alarming and concerning” threat, according to the Belleville Police Department.

In a Facebook post, the police said they received information Tuesday from a Belleville District 118 parent “regarding a threat referencing a shooting at Central Jr. High School.”

Officers and detectives, along with St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies, responded to the school to assist and provide extra security, according to police.

In a written communication to all Belleville 118 parents, Superintendent Ryan Boike said a student associated with making the threat was identified and taken into police custody.

The student did not have a weapon on school property, Boike said, and law enforcement officials confirmed the student does not possess a weapon.

“The safety and well-being of our staff and students is our first priority. We want you to know that District 118 exercises great diligence in our efforts to maintain the safety and security of our schools and we take any and all threats seriously,” he said.

The investigation at Belleville 118 comes a week and a half after Belleville Township High School District 201 called the police. On Aug. 24, the police responded to Belleville West regarding “alarming and concerning” threats made by students. Two juvenile males were arrested in relation to that investigation.