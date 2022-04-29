Belleville police charge woman in ``domestic disturbance” shooting

A 24-year old Belleville woman was charged Friday in connection with a shooting Monday evening at a Belleville home on West C Street.

Tytanesha T. Townsend , of Belleville, was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery, said Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan.

Bond for Townsend was set at $100,000.

Townsend is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man, who police have not identified.

Heffernan said earlier this week that officers were sent to the home in response to a shooting.

Once there, they found the victim with a gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Heffernan on Monday said, “Preliminary information indicates it was a domestic disturbance inside of the residence prior to the.gunshot being fired.”